Selena Gomez drops royal comment on Jennifer Aniston's no-makeup selfie

US singer Selena Gomez has made her love visible for leading actress Jennifer Aniston and dropped a sweet comment on her recent post on Instagram handle.

Jennifer shared her selfie without makeup displaying a mug with the Morning Show series logo.

She captioned it, "Mugshot. (New episode of @themorningshow out TODAY)

Commenting on the adorable photo, Selena showed her love to Jennifer and dropped a royal comment. She wrote, "Queen".



Jennifer Aniston, the leading Hollywood lady joined Instagram on October 15, 2019 after keeping herself away from it for quite a while.

She joined Instagram by sharing the selfie with the caption: “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM."

Since her debut, she never looked back and hit 20 million followers within one month.

Jennifer has racked up the highest number of followers amongst her Friends co-stars Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.