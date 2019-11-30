Humaima Malick sings "Tu Jo Rootha" to wish Bollywood producer on his birthday

Pakistani actress Humaima Malick and TV host Dua Malik on Friday showed off their singing skills in a video posted on Instagram.

The duo is seen singing "To Jo Rootha, Tu Kon Hanse Ga" in the video which they dedicated to Indian film producer, Tanuj Garg, on his birthday.

"Happy birthday buddy," Malick captioned the video while tagging their friend.





It later turned out that the Pakistani pair forgot to wish Tanuj Grag on his birthday and the singing video was an attempt to "make it up" to the Indian filmmaker.

Grag later re-posted the video on his own Instagram account with a caption that reads: "My #Karachi #girls, @humaimamalick and @duamalik try making it up to me after forgetting to wish me on my #birthday on time!. Gotta #love them from the bottom of my #heart!

Borders and barriers mean nothing when it's about true, uninhibited #love."









