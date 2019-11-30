close
Fri Nov 29, 2019
November 30, 2019

Humaima Malick sings "Tu Jo Rootha" to wish Bollywood producer on his birthday

Sat, Nov 30, 2019

Pakistani actress Humaima Malick and TV host Dua Malik on Friday showed off their singing skills in a video posted on Instagram.

The duo  is seen singing "To Jo Rootha, Tu Kon Hanse Ga" in the video which they dedicated to  Indian film producer, Tanuj Garg, on his birthday.

"Happy birthday buddy," Malick captioned the video while tagging their friend.

@tanuj.garg happy birthday buddy

It later turned out that the Pakistani pair forgot to wish Tanuj Grag on his birthday and the singing video was an attempt to "make it up" to the Indian filmmaker.

Grag later re-posted the video on his own Instagram account with a  caption that reads: "My #Karachi #girls, @humaimamalick and @duamalik try making it up to me after forgetting to wish me on my #birthday on time!. Gotta #love them from the bottom of my #heart!

Borders and barriers mean nothing when it's about true, uninhibited #love."



