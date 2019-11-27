Gigi Hadid's second Instagram shows her secretly photographing celebs

Gigi Hadid may be one of the most photographed personalities around the globe but the star is bringing out her artistic side as well by photographing celebrities around her.

As per a report by InStyle, the 24-year-old supermodel has been discreetly documenting her glitzy and glamourous life by taking candid shots of her fellow insiders.

The publication claims that the Instagram capturing the Hollywood life belongs to Gigi where she takes photos from her film camera under the Instagram handle of @gisposable.

Amongst the stars featured on her secret profile are Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Baldwin, Cara Delevingne, Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner and even her sister Bella Hadid.



The account showing the hustle bustle backstage at award shows and shoots, also boasts of 175 thousand followers with just 54 posts.