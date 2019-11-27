Kate Middleton, Prince William react after Camila Cabello says she stole a pencil from Kensington Palace

Camila Cabello has confessed to stealing a pencil from Kensington Palace on BBC Radio 1's Breakfast with Greg James.

The confession elicited a response from Kensington Palace , The official Twitter account of Kate Middleton and Prince William, shortly after a video of the interview in which Cabello told the story was uploaded to Twitter Tuesday morning.

The royal Twitter account tweeted a shifty eyes emoji in response to the humorous video.

The "Havana" singer was 'triple doggy dared' to steal the pencil by radio host Greg James at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Heroes Awards at Kensington Palace.

"I still have it, I'm sorry William and I'm sorry Kate," she commented during the interview.

"Honestly I'm just so happy to get it off my chest now because I haven't been able to sleep for the past 3 weeks," the singer said.







