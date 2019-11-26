Kylie Jenner goes the extra mile with lavish Thanksgiving feast: Pictures inside

Globally acclaimed fashion icon Kylie Jenner is known to always give her best to whatever she does and her hosting skills are no less.

As Thanksgiving is finally here, the 22-year-old global fashion icon has set the bar for dinner parties higher than our reach as she proved to be the hostess of the decade.

The model laid forth a grand feast for the holiday as she decked up her dining area in her lavish mega-mansion into a food heaven.

The photos from the dinner have been made public on Instagram where a wide variety of dishes can be seen as her friends and family relish in the delicacies cooked by her exclusively, as seen in one of the videos posted.

Fans took a trip down her kitchen through the Instagram updates, as some heavenly macaroni and cheese was spotted on the table alongside orange yams layered between charred marshmallows, mounds of mashed potatoes, a golden turkey as well as numerous vegetables.

The makeup mogul chose the most refined cutlery with gold-leaf rimmed wine glasses, metallic tablewear and some striking red roses as the centerpiece.

Reports revealed that the dinner was attended by sixteen guests.

Check out the photos below:



