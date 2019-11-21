What was it like dating Brad Pitt? Robin Givens spills the beans to their 80s affair

Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt has had multiple love interests over the past years but one of his former flames, Robin Givens is now stepping forward to give some inside intel.

The 54-year-old acclaimed supermodel has persistently been faced with the question of what it was like to be romantically affiliated with one of the most sought-after Hollywood stars.

Givens is finally spilling the beans on what it was like to date the Fight Club actor.

“He was always such a wonderful person. It’s so funny. We met in acting class. I was doing Head of the Class. We really both loved acting. He couldn’t get a job,” she revealed to HollywoodLife.

“We were in acting class and then he was booked on Head of the Class, which is how we met the second time. I was like, ‘Wait, you were just in Tuesday’s acting class'," she said.

Givens further revealed that she hasn’t spoken to her ex-beau in years but watching his latest offering Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, did think that “he looked really good.”

“I love people when they get better with time because, in a way, from the inside you want to get better. So you want the outside to kind of last as you’re figuring it out,” she added.

Givens and Pitt had dated each other back in the 80s with the former’s then-husband Mike Tyson alleging her in his 2013 memoir of cheating on him with the Ad Astra star. Givens however quashed the accusations while appearing on Watch What Happens Live earlier this year in June.