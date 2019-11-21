close
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 21, 2019

Aiman Muneeb, Minal Khan share special birthday greetings

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Nov 21, 2019

KARACHI: The dashing twins of Pakistan Showbiz, Aiman and Minal Khan, Wednesday shared some exciting posts on social media, wishing special birthday greetings to each other to bolster their natural relation, which the sister duo cherishes as a gift.

Minal and Aiman Khan are two peas in a pod. The twins have achieved   their own respective niches in the show business industry, having performed in  many super hit plays such as,  Khaali Haath, Ishq Tamasha, Ki Jaana Main Kaun. Recently, both the  sisters have ventured into the world of fashion designing.

Sharing love and care, the two posted pictures on Instagram to wish each other all the best on their auspicious day. 

Minahl   shared a photo and wrote: "Happy birthday to the one and only hani."

Happy birthday to the one and only hani️

 Aiman   also shared a photo and captioned, "happiest birthday I love you so much ".

Happiest birthday I love you so much ️

