Angelina blames Brad Pitt for not achieving her dream of living abroad

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce against marriage with Brad Pitt on September 19, 2016. Fast forward-three years to this event, the American actress still holds a lot of resentment and anger towards Brad it seems. As per an entertainment publication, an authentic source told that Jolie wants ex-husband Brad Pitt to be held accountable for all the misery he caused to the actress and her children.



The Maleficent star claims in Harper Bazaar, it is because of Brad Pitt that the actress couldn't fulfill her biggest dream of living abroad and it won’t be possible to do so anytime soon as she has to live where the Troy actor’s base is. Despite this, Jolie stays adamant on moving to Africa with her kids next year.

Although Angelina did not speak about settling there permanently, a close by source disclosed that the entire family could willingly stay there for a long time. As per tipster’s claim, the maleficent star’s plan is to make a new home base in Africa.

They further said: “…She knows Brad can’t just pick up and move there as well. And if he doesn’t let the children go, well, it makes him look like the bad guy.”

The same source added that moving to Africa will not just allow Jolie to create a new home base, but also give Pitt lesser chances of improving complicated relation with his children.

As per the source, this is Angelina Jolie’s plan regarding the kids. However, the actress should consider the long lasting consequences linked with settling into a place outside America. Jolie could seriously, end up losing custody over kids due to ‘breach of law," the source added.