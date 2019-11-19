close
Tue Nov 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 19, 2019

Leonardo DiCaprio talks about New Delhi's hazardous air pollution

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 19, 2019
Leonardo DiCaprio talks about New Delhi's hazardous air pollution. Photo: Hypebeast

Leonardo DiCaprio is  amongst the few luminaries around the globe using his fame to shed light on the environmental and climatic issues that fall prey to negligence.

In his latest Instagram post, the Titanic star is bringing to light the hazardous air pollution widespread in New Delhi by giving a shout out to the efforts of a group striving for lawmakers to take control of the alarming situation.

“Over 1500 citizens gathered in at India Gate, in New Dehli, to demand immediate action on the cities hazardous pollution levels. According to the World Health Organisation, air pollution in India is estimated to kill about 1.5 million people every year; these statistics make air pollution the fifth-largest killer in India,” DiCaprio’s caption read.

View this post on Instagram

#Regram #RG @extinctionrebellion: Over 1500 citizens gathered in at India Gate, in New Dehli, to demand immediate action on the cities hazardous pollution levels.⁣ ⁣ According to the World Health Organisation, air pollution in India is estimated to kill about 1.5 million people every year; these statistics make air pollution the fifth-largest killer in India. ⁣ ⁣ People of all ages joined the demonstration, which succeeded to directly trigger action for Indian citizens:⁣ 1. The Indian Prime Ministers office set up a special panel to address the issue, within a few hours of the protest. The panel is due to report on the issue within 2 weeks.⁣ 2. The Supreme Court of India asked the Central Government and respective state governments to fix the crop and waste burning issue of Dehli within a week. ⁣ 3. The Center accepted that Green Fund will be used to combat toxic air pollution. ⁣ 4. The Indian Prime Minister asked the Agriculture Ministry to distribute equipment urgently so that crop burning is no longer necessary. ⁣ ⁣ Despite these promises, the air is still unsafe and activists will keep the pressure on until the air pollution reaches safe levels. ⁣ ⁣ The protest was organised by a collaboration of movements; @xrebellionind @LetMeBreathe_In @FridaysForFutureIndia_ along with other activists. ⁣ ⁣ Photography by Arjun Mahatta and co, via @FridaysForFuture ⁣ ⁣ #RightToBreathe #ExtinctionRebellion #IndiaGate #SolutionNotPollution #ActNow #RebelForLife

A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on

Shedding light on the demonstration held at the capital’s India Gate, DiCaprio said: “People of all ages joined the demonstration, which succeeded to directly trigger action for Indian citizens. The Indian Prime Minister’s office set up a special panel to address the issue, within a few hours of the protest. The panel is due to report on the issue within two weeks.”

“Despite these promises, the air is still unsafe and activists will keep the pressure on until the air pollution reaches safe levels,” he added.

New Delhi has been engulfed with intolerable air pollution that has given birth to numerous adverse health issues amongst the inhabitants.

Latest News

More From Entertainment