Leonardo DiCaprio talks about New Delhi's hazardous air pollution

Leonardo DiCaprio is amongst the few luminaries around the globe using his fame to shed light on the environmental and climatic issues that fall prey to negligence.

In his latest Instagram post, the Titanic star is bringing to light the hazardous air pollution widespread in New Delhi by giving a shout out to the efforts of a group striving for lawmakers to take control of the alarming situation.

“Over 1500 citizens gathered in at India Gate, in New Dehli, to demand immediate action on the cities hazardous pollution levels. According to the World Health Organisation, air pollution in India is estimated to kill about 1.5 million people every year; these statistics make air pollution the fifth-largest killer in India,” DiCaprio’s caption read.

Shedding light on the demonstration held at the capital’s India Gate, DiCaprio said: “People of all ages joined the demonstration, which succeeded to directly trigger action for Indian citizens. The Indian Prime Minister’s office set up a special panel to address the issue, within a few hours of the protest. The panel is due to report on the issue within two weeks.”



“Despite these promises, the air is still unsafe and activists will keep the pressure on until the air pollution reaches safe levels,” he added.

New Delhi has been engulfed with intolerable air pollution that has given birth to numerous adverse health issues amongst the inhabitants.