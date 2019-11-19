Mehwish Hayat loves magic of Solis music festival in Karachi

KARACHI: Mehwish Hayat, the country’s leading showbiz diva, is overpowered by the ‘magic of Solis festival’ over the weekend, an event that isn’t going to be forgot anytime soon.



Karachiites enjoyed the Solis Music and Arts Festival held in the port city on Saturday. The local and international artists, including Clean Bandit, Kill the Buzz, Oceanvs Orientalis, FDVM, Turhan James, Neha Khan, Maleo, and Hussain Dosa, were the lineup that enthralled the audience at the venue jam-packed with fully alive music lovers.

The Load Wedding star was on the list of guests, including Saqib Malik, Deepak Perwani, Mansha Pasha, Nadia Hussain, Zhalay Saradi, Tara Mehmood, Shahzad Noor, and Asim Raza.

Commenting on the event, Hayat said, “This is KARACHI ! Still can’t get over the magic of Solis fest over the weekend. International DJs, kickass music & best of all an electrifying crowd enjoying every minute! Growing up events like these were only a dream. Its a start. Pak is ready 2 welcome the best of the world! #solisfestival #karachi #thiswasLit #Cleanbandit #killtheBuzz #TurhanJames.”







