Mahira Khan's first duck-face 'slofie' causes online sensation

KARACHI: One of Pakistan's most charming actors, Mahira Khan, has delighted thousands of fans with the latest duck-face slofie, causing online sensation.

The Verna beauty, who commands a crazy fan following across the country, shared an amazing slofie from the newly launched iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Slofie is Apple’s name for slow-motion selfie, a feature that’s new to the iPhone 11 models. The phones’ front camera can now record video at 120 frames per second, which when slowed down, results in a crisp slow-motion effect.

Mahira's latest Instagram post, much to the delight to her millions of followers, is taking the internet by storm as she looks outstanding while winning the hearts with her gesture that drags much applause from the admirers.



With her post, the actress wrote: "Hopefully I’m going to get better at this but for now, my first attempt at a #slofie."







