close
Sat Nov 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 16, 2019

Mahira Khan's first duck-face 'slofie' causes online sensation

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Nov 16, 2019

KARACHI: One of Pakistan's most charming actors, Mahira Khan, has delighted  thousands of fans with the latest duck-face slofie, causing online sensation.

 The Verna beauty, who commands a crazy fan following across the country,  shared an amazing slofie from the newly launched iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Slofie is Apple’s name for slow-motion selfie, a feature that’s new to the iPhone 11 models. The phones’ front camera can now record video at 120 frames per second, which when slowed down, results in a crisp slow-motion effect. 

Mahira's latest Instagram post, much to the delight to her millions of followers, is taking the internet by storm as she  looks outstanding while winning the hearts with her   gesture that  drags much applause from the admirers.

With her post, the actress wrote: "Hopefully I’m going to get better at this but for now, my first attempt at a #slofie."



Latest News

More From Entertainment