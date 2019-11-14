Jason Momoa reveals his bathroom schedule as Aquaman to Kelly Clarkson’s kids and it's hilarious

Jason Momoa, the lead star of Aquaman was interviewed by Kelly Clarkson’s kids on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

The star’s responses to his burning questions will leave you in fits of laughter.

Jason Momoa who is famous for his role in Aquaman was invited to the Kelly Clarkson Show wherein he was dressed in all pink.

During the interview, Kelly Clarkson’s kids had some ‘burning questions’ which they were desperate to ask. Once the tiny tots were called on stage, Remy Alexander and River Rose were quick to ask the stars all the questions that flooded their minds.

The highlight of the show was when Kelly's kids went on to to ask Aquaman whether he knows Ariel from the Little Mermaid. The actor playfully played along, telling the kids that she is very nice. The children’s last question made the audience break down into fits of laughter.



The innocent little tots asked the star how he went to the bathroom as Aquaman, after looking visibly flushed, he answered their burning question and revealed that he goes to the bathroom ‘everywhere’.