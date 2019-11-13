Jennifer Aniston and co. in talks for a 'Friends' reunion episode: report

After years and years of anticipation and hopefulness, it looks like all Friends fans are finally getting their prayers answered in the form of a special reunion episode.

Reports revealed that the star cast of the nineties popular sitcom are getting together to brew something together with Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Petty and David Schwimmer reuniting for something exciting.

As per Hollywood Reporter, cast and crew of the much-adored show are presently in talks with HBO Max for a possible reunion episode.

On the other hand, some reports have also issued a word of caution for hyper and excited fans about the deal being “far from done and agreements with cast and creatives still need to be hammered out."



Moreover, getting the stars together as per their schedules and availability would also come as a mammoth task.

Earlier Jennifer had also hinted at something similar at The Ellen DeGeneres Show saying: “Listen we would love for there to be something, but we don't know what that something is. So, we're just trying. We're working on something.”