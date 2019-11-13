close
Wed Nov 13, 2019
Christian Serratos as Selena Quintanilla: Who's the star taking over the internet by storm?

Christian Serratos as Selena Quintanilla: Who's the star taking over the internet by storm?

Christian Serratos has taken over the world of inter-web lately after Netflix show Selena: The Series   dropped its first teaser.

The show is all set to star Christian in the character of the late singer Selena Quintanilla, portraying the life and times of her.

According to Netflix, the new show is "a coming of age story following Selena Quintanilla as her dreams come true and all the heart-wrenching and life-changing choices she and her family have to make as they navigate success, family, and music."

In the newly-released teaser of the Selena: The Series Christian can be seen rehearsing her lines as Selena before proceeding to perform on the stage.

Teaser of Netflix's show Selena: The Series featuring Christian Serratos as Selena Quintanilla 

Christian Serratos is famously known for her appearance as Rosita in the show Walking Dead, which she has been doing since 2014.

Prior to that, she starred in recurring roles as Angela in the Twilight movie series, Raven in The Secret Life of The American Teenager, and Suzie in Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide.

Here are some facts about Selena Quintanilla (played by Christian) you probably did not know:

1. Selena was a super-popular Mexican-American singer who tragically died at age 23 in 1995.

2. Just like her on-screen character Selena, Christian loves to interact with her fans.

3. Christian is extremely proud of her Latina lineage just like Christian.

Selena: The Series  is schedule to air in two parts, with the first part premiering on Netflix in 2020.

