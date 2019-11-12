10 interesting facts about Angelina Jolie you probably didn't know

Angelina Jolie, a leading name in Hollywood, is not just recognized across the world for her phenomenal acting and unmatched beauty, but is also known greatly for her work pertaining to charity.



The actress is the recipient an Academy Award and three Golden Globe Awards. She has also been named Hollywood's highest-paid actress multiple times.

Here are some interesting facts about Jolie you probably didn't know:

1- Angelina Jolie started modeling on her mother’s insistence when she was only 11 years old.

2- The actress started her acting career with a movie which was co-written by her father Lookin’ to Get Out.

3- Jolie was kicked out of her school at the age of 14.

4- She got hitched to Lee Miller in 1996. For the wedding function, she wore dark leather pants and a white shirt, with the man of the hour's name written with her blood. The marriage however, only lasted for three years after which Jolie married to Billy Bob Thornton in 2000.

5- The actress legally dropped her father’s surname — Voight — and took Angeline Jolie as her legal name

6- She remained active in the news in the beginning of 2005. This was due to the rumors about her being the cause of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s split. After nine years together, the couple got married in August 2014.

7- She sold off daughter Shiloh’s first photo for $4.1 million and the first pictures of her newborn twins for 14 million and donated the money to charity.

8- Jolie’s first daughter Shiloh is a Namibian citizen as the actress gave birth to her in Namibia.

9- Pitt and Jolie have six children together: three adopted, Maddox, Pax, Zahara) and three biological, Shiloh, Knox, Vivienne.

10-Jolie confessed Star Trek’s Spock and Anthony Perkins to be her childhood crushes.