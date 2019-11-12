DJ Snake makes his return to India

French DJ Snake was recently in Mumbai, India this year and is set to return for the long awaited Sunburn Music Festival 2019 which is set to return to Goa this year.



The artist is set to perform some of his hit songs at the event, songs like Let Me Love You, Taki Taki, and new additions, Carte Balnche will be heard booming across the event.

Snake stated, “I am so happy to be coming back to India. When I was there during Holi, the energy and vibe were so positive. It is always amazing when you travel with your work to see festivals celebrated and learn their meanings. I always like to learn when I travel and that was incredible."

Looking forward to his trip to Goa, the star stated, "I am excited to play my newest album, 'Carte Blanche' for everyone there. I had such an amazing response from my Indian fans I couldn't not come back this year and play it to them. I read all their comments, I feel the love all the time, and I wanted to come and end the year here. It was important to me. India has been a huge influence on my music and 'Magenta Riddim' from my album was inspired from there and the video shot there."



While complementing India, the DJ went on to say, "I have heard so many good things about Goa so I am going to see another new place... for me in India which is another highlight. I wanna see the whole country," with the festival starting from December 27, the star seems ready to take India by storm.