WATCH: Mehwish Hayat croons to a melodious track, video goes viral

Multi-talented actress and singer Mehwish Hayat has come forth yet again showcasing her exceptional singing prowess in a video that has gone viral of late.
Taking to Instagram to wish musician Emad Rehman on his birthday, Mehwish posted:
“Just being in the studio with the most talented duo, @emadrahman.er & @afsheen.hayat inspires me. Here, jamming 2 one of my fav songs,”Killin me softly" Was truly magical. Happy Birthday Emad bhai keep rocking & have an amazing year ! Music Prod &Arranged by Afsheen Hayat & Emad Rahman.”
Mehwish can be seen crooning to the famous track Killing Me Softly in her soulful voice. Prior to this, the actress even featured on Coke Studio and delivered a song called Tu Hi Tu with singer Shiraz Uppal.
The actor had also lent vocals to OSTs of dramas Mann Jali and Mirat-ul-Uroos.
