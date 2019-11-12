Inside Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s magical journey of Disneyland: WATCH

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain were having their fairytale vacation in Disneyland last month giving major holiday goals to everyone around.



Now Iqra has given a glimpse into her magical time at the Disneyland in a vlog she uploaded on her YouTube channel.

The 21-year-old with her video takes you inside the enchanted world of Disneyland while she is surrounded by exotic cartoon characters all around.

Take a look at Iqra Aziz’s video here:

Iqra and her fiancé Yasir Hussain were holidaying across the United States and rejoicing in complete bliss in October.



The duo was seen taking to their social media accounts to give a sneak peek into their spectacular holiday, some of which included pictures from their adventures in Disneyland, and their time in the Universal Studios.