Kanye West wants to change his name to 'Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye'

Kanye West left fans startled after he made an astonishing revelation about his intention to change his name, that has now become a brand in itself.

During an interview for the Fast Company Innovation Festival on Thursday, Kanye revealed his intentions of changing his name to ‘Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West’ for one year until people understand "exactly what it is".

During the interview, the rapper was quoted as saying, "People say it's crass to call yourself a billionaire, but I might legally change my name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West for a year until y'all understand exactly what it is. It will be on the license plate.”

The rapper reportedly wishes to do this in order for his fans to understand him better.

He also revealed that he wants to run for president in 2024 during the same interview as he was quoted as saying, “We would create so many jobs! I'm not going to run, I'm going to walk. When you see headlines saying Kanye's crazy — one in three African Americans are in jail and all the celebrities are in jail because they can't say nothing, they got no opinion, they're so scared!.”