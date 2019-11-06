Did Angelina Jolie just drop a hint about torture at hands of Brad Pitt?

Angelina Jolie, one of Hollywood's most sought-after stars, has opened up about life after separating from Brad Pitt in 2016.

In a recent interview, Angelia said, “I am recovering from hurtful divorce from Pitt.”

The Salt actor married the Fight Club star back in 2014 and they separated in 2016.

The 44-year-old actor said: “I wrestled with my heartache over the divorce because I was hurt."

She went on to say: "My body has been through a lot over the past decade, particularly the past four years, and I have both the visible and invisible scars to show for it," Times of India reported.

The Maleficent star said: “I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my youngest child turns 18.”

Presently Jolie lives in Los Angeles close to Pitt so her children can be closer to their father as well.

She is also Cambodian citizen and has built a house there, however, she is unable to move there because of their children.