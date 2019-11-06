Keanu Reeves' new girlfriend Alexandra Grant: Everything you want to know

Keanu Reeves has stirred up a storm in Hollywood and left many hearts broken after he introduced to the world, his girlfriend Alexandra Grant.

Soon after the news was made public of the dashing 55-year-old actor, who is oftentimes termed the ‘nicest man in Hollywood’, dating the mystery artist, fans couldn’t help but scoop out every detail of his ladylove and if the two make a perfect match.

Reports have already dished quite a lot of detail about the artist who swept the Matrix star off his feet, and turns out, she may be news to the world, but the two have shared quite an extensive history together.

As per E! News, the 46-year-old artist based off of Los Angeles had previously worked with Keanu on his 2011-released book Ode to Happiness by illustrating.





The two worked together once again in 2016 on another booked titled Shadows and had made an appearance together at an art gala the same year as well.

In 2017, the duo travelled together to Paris to promote their book Ode to Happiness and went on to start a publishing company in the same year.

The artist is also a known philanthropist as she raises money through the Grant Love Project and is also not an unrecognizable name on Instagram circles with her firm 27,000 following.

Apart from that, the artist’s love for food is also something that was discovered and found relatable by a number of fans after they went through her social media.

The couple had become the talk of town earlier on Tuesday when they arrived at the LACMA Film + Art event in LA, hand in hand.

