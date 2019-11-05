Keanu Reeves leaves fans in a frenzy after introducing his girlfriend to the world

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves is a fan-favourite not just for his acting prowess but for his charming, down-to-earth and kind nature as well, which easily make him popular amongst the ladies.

The 55-year-old John Wick star left many hearts broken and several jaws dropped after he arrived at the LACMA Film +Art event in Los Angeles holding hands with his business partner Alexandra Grant.

The two had earlier been spotted numerous times with rumours coming afloat but this marks the first time the two have officially made their public appearance.

The two were papped earlier in Malibu holding hands, as well as having dinner together at numerous occasions.

The actor was known to have kept his love life shelved ever since his partner Jennifer Syme passed away in a horrific car crash in 2001.