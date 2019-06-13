Keanu Reeves lauded for keeping his hands off female fans while taking pictures

The deplorable state that the world is facing under the #MeToo era has gotten to a point where men are getting lauded for doing the bare minimum –not touching women.

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves has become the center of applause and admiration from fans as he captivated the audiences once again with John Wick but the hype has reached another level as photos of him with female fans have started making rounds on the internet for not the reason you may think.

The 54-year-old Matrix star in a series of photos can be seen posing alongside women fans without being grabby and having his hand in the air behind their waist instead of directly touching them.

This act of the actor has gotten him numerous praises from all around the world for respecting the personal spaces of fans without assuming they would be comfortable with a friendly touch.

While the move was widely welcomed as it should be, some took this as a moment of realization for how low the bar is for men to get celebrated over something that should be common practice throughout.



