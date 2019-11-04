Khalil-ur-Rehman slammed brutally for his misogynistic views on women

close
Mon Nov 04, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 4, 2019

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 04, 2019
Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar brutally slammed for his misogynistic views on women

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has invited immense wrath from netizens after his highly problematic statements targeting women and subjecting them to objectification unleashed a wave of staunch criticism and censure from everywhere around.

Also read:  "I’ve had utter respect for women, all my life," Humayun Saeed 

The scriptwriter whose drama Mere Paas Tum Ho (currently airing) has garnered massive backlash for promoting sexism and misogyny and Rehman is since then being slammed for both, his own views, and the serial he has penned down starring Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan and Adnan Siddiqui. 

Snippet of Khalil-ur-Rehman's latest interview glorifying misogyny and sexism 

The internet has come forth reacting strongly and here are some of the reactions by social media users.

Even celebrities like Jami, Osman Khalid Butt, Meesha Shafi have voiced their opposition to Rehman’s views and have condemned him severely. 


