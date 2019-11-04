Khalil-ur-Rehman slammed brutally for his misogynistic views on women

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has invited immense wrath from netizens after his highly problematic statements targeting women and subjecting them to objectification unleashed a wave of staunch criticism and censure from everywhere around.

The scriptwriter whose drama Mere Paas Tum Ho (currently airing) has garnered massive backlash for promoting sexism and misogyny and Rehman is since then being slammed for both, his own views, and the serial he has penned down starring Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan and Adnan Siddiqui.

The internet has come forth reacting strongly and here are some of the reactions by social media users.



Even celebrities like Jami, Osman Khalid Butt, Meesha Shafi have voiced their opposition to Rehman’s views and have condemned him severely.



