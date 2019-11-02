Johnny Depp paid millions to witnesses, alleges ex-wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have drawn in quite some attention with their feud that is intensifying by the day over allegations of domestic abuse that both former flames have placed on each other.

In the latest development in the case, Heard has stepped forward accusing the Pirates of the Caribbean actor of paying the witnesses to settle the matter.

The 33-year-old Aquaman actor requested for the financial reports of her ex-husband from his former business management firm The Management Group (TMG).

However, Heard’s request was turned down by the staff of the corporation subsequent to which she appealed to the judge of Los Angeles to pressurize TMG into releasing the records.

Hear and her counsel stand firm that the financial records of Depp under TMG’s possession comprise several things that have been kept under wraps.

Roberta Kaplan, Heard’s lawyer also placed allegations on Depp of paying hoards to the TMG staff to keep the reports sealed.

Depp and the firm had concluded their connection back in 2016 and reports are also suggesting that this could perhaps bring to light the truth in front of the court.

Heard’s team in their cross-complaint stated: “TMG also paid millions of dollars to various members of Mr. Depp’s staff, many of whom will be witnesses in the Underlying Lawsuit, as well as millions of dollars to ‘bail [Mr. Depp] out of numerous legal crises’ and make a series of hush money settlements.”