Mahira Khan’s killer dance moves with HSY at a friend’s mehndi break the internet

Mahira Khan, the gorgeous diva of the Pakistani film and TV industry, has once again managed to stun everyone with her dance performance with famed designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY), in a video that is going viral lately.



The video clip shared on Instagram by HSY that has been doing the rounds on the internet is from their friends' mehndi, wherein Mahira can be seen shaking a leg on an old song by the glorious Madam Noor Jehan.

“Me and Mahira, Kami and Feeha break it down on the dance floor at Musti and Nishas Mehndhi tonight with a classic Madam Noor Jehan hit. Had the time of my life. Love you guys," HSY captioned the video.



Mahira can be seen chanelling her inner diva and having the time of her life on the dance floor along with HSY, designers Kamiar Rokni and Feeha Jamshed.



Check out other unseen pictures and videos from the wedding here:











