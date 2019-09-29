close
Sun Sep 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 29, 2019

Mahira Khan stuns at Paris Fashion Week ramp

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Sep 29, 2019

Superstar Mahira Khan on Saturday walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week.

The actor dressed in a leather jacket, skinny black jeans and a white shirt with coiffed hair for Karl Lagerfeld.

Mahira Khan at Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Twitter

Singer Camila Cabello, Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and actress Helen Mirren, Eva Longoria and Amber Heard also walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week.

Later, the "Humsafar" actor also danced with Helen Mirren.


Latest News

More From Entertainment