Mahira Khan stuns at Paris Fashion Week ramp

Superstar Mahira Khan on Saturday walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week.



The actor dressed in a leather jacket, skinny black jeans and a white shirt with coiffed hair for Karl Lagerfeld.

Singer Camila Cabello, Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and actress Helen Mirren, Eva Longoria and Amber Heard also walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week.

Later, the "Humsafar" actor also danced with Helen Mirren.



