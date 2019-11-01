Hailey Baldwin almost falls face-first owing to her towering heels

Hailey Baldwin is often spotted rocking her jaw-dropping and chic styles but this time it appears the model’s high fashion almost injured her.

The 22-year-old of fashionista walked out of her car dressed in her glam best but her towering heels almost made her trip and fall face-first on the ground, which could have caused some serious injuries.

Luckily for her, the supermodel’s quick reflexes jumped in and she saved herself in the knick of time.

Read More: Hailey Baldwin reacts to backlash after dissing Selena Gomez's new song

Hailey was rocking an ankle-length trench coat, black jeans and a black camisole on her outing when she pulled it together and saved herself from the mighty fall.

Separately, the beauty queen had been grabbing headlines earlier over her reported rift with Selena Gomez after the latter released a track titled Lose You To Love Me, that supposedly threw shade at Justin Bieber.