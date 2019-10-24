Hailey Baldwin reacts to backlash after dissing Selena Gomez's new song

Ever since Selena Gomez's new song came out, Lose You To Love Me has stirred up quite a ruckus on social media. The song prompted a reaction from Hailey Baldwin too, Justin Bieber's wife. For the uninitiated Selena and Justin dated for quite a while before they parted ways.

After Hailey Baldwin’s apparent responsive dig at Selena, the 22-year-old model has come out with a statement.

The lyrical war seems to be at a hiatus for the time being but the social media rampage is in continuous motion. It all started with the release of Selena’s new album release, the song which started all of this is Lose You Too Love Me. Many say the song is an apparent jab at Justin Bieber which has made it the talk of the town in recent days.

Within minutes to the release of the song, Hailey Baldwin uploaded a screenshot of a song by Jhene Aiko’s I’ll kill you. This upload left many wondering about whether this was in response to the new song’s lyrics.



The supermodel recently responded to these accusations with a reply on Just Jered’s story. In the now-deleted comment, the star said, "Please stop with this nonsense… there is no ‘response. This is complete BS." Fans were completely convinced that Hailey was taking a jab at Selena because of her lyrics, "In two months, you replaced us like it was easy. Made me think I deserved it in the thick of healing, yeah."

After his split with Selena, Justin Bieber reportedly moved on with Hailey Baldwin. Two months afterwards, the stars made their official vows and tied the knot in a New York City court house.