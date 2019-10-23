Hailey Baldwin attacks Selena Gomez as her new song hints at past with Justin Bieber

While Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were considered to be endgame for some of their fans, the two not just parted ways but also ended up in the bad books of the other.

The Magic singer’s latest song Lose You to Love Me is proving just that as she follows her ex flame’s suit in throwing shade at their unstable past relationship in her new song — something that did not sit well with Bieber’s wife and supermodel Hailey Baldwin.

Gomez after taking a healthy start to her life following a series of health and emotional bumps, released the song which faced the wrath of Baldwin.

She promptly took to her Instagram Stories with a song by Summer Walker called I'll Kill You.



The lyrics of the song read: “You don't want no problems, I wish a [expletive] would. Tryna come between us, it won't end up good. You know I love you like no one else could. I'd go to hell and back for you.”

However straight after Hailey’s message was made public, Selena came out with her own response in a hand typed screenshot.

Her note began by thanking Jesus for his grace and help during her difficult times, she shared the epiphany that came in her times of duress.

“See the enemy keeps trying to tear me down and it’s just not gonna happen. Not today. Not the next,” read the note.

