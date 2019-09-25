Hailey Baldwin reacts to Justin Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez’s photo leaving fans in a frenzy

Hollywood’s star couple Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have been going strong for quite some time but the sour note on which the latter’s relationship ended with ex Selena Gomez is still fresh in mind.

The 23-year-old supermodel wreaked havoc amongst the ‘Magic’ hit maker’s fan base after she reacted to one of her photos.

For the unversed, the former Disney star had recently appeared in the pilot of her best friend Raquelle Steves series’ with the name ‘Giving Back Generation’.

Sharing one of the behind-the-scenes shots with Gomez, Ashley Cook, Courtney Lopez and herself, Raquelle captioned the post: “This episode is particularly special to me as Courtney, Sel, and Ashley have been my friends all through my 20’s. We talk about what it means to support each other, forgive, and grow together.”

While the photo racked up numerous likes and comments from all around, one specific like was what caught the attention of fans –Hailey Baldwin.

Bieber had parted ways with Gomez earlier last year after which the former jumped into a relationship with the model and secretly tied the knot to her later in September that year.