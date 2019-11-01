Chris Pratt reveals Katherine cried while watching 'Terminator' by Arnold Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger watched her father’s new film, Terminator: Dark Fate and reportedly cried after the surreal scene, posted Pratt on Instagram.

Chris Pratt is a man happily married into the Schwarzenegger clan. The couple tied the knot back in June, 2019 and has been a shining example of marital bliss ever since. Arnold has spoken in the past about how kind his son-in-law is.

Recently, Pratt wasted no time taking to Instagram to reveal that he has already watched his father-in-law’s recent release with his wife.

The 40-year-old actor shared a picture of him holding two movie tickets with Katherine in toe, a huge smile plastered all over her face. The star revealed that the movie experience was surreal because of how proud his wife looked and the mesmerized and enchanted way she looked at her father throughout the production.

With tears streaming down her face, Katherine was hooked to the edge of the seat.

Chris Pratt captioned the picture, "Watched Terminator: Dark Fate tonight. So surreal to look over at my wife as she watches her dad, @schwarzenegger reprise his role as the baddest robot on the planet, tears streaming down her face, hanging on the edge of her seat. Priceless. Way to go Arnold! The movie is fantastic! I’m calling you Carl now."

