Meesha's mother Saba Hameed records statement in Ali Zafar defamation case

LAHORE: Told Meesha to take her own decision about publicly accusing Ai Zafar of sexual harassment, said Saba Hameed, on Tuesday.

A hearing of the Rs 1 billion defamation suit filed against Meesha Shafi by Ali Zafar was held. Additional Session Judge Amjad Ali Shah presided over the hearing.

Meesha’s mother, Saba Hameed, appeared before the judge to record her statement in the case. Saba said that she had been associated with the showbiz industry for the past 40 years.

“I even received a Pride of Performance award from the President of Pakistan,” she said.

Saba told the court that she had not told her daughter to go public about the sexual harassment accusations against singer and actor Ali Zafar.

“I didn’t tell her to go public with the accusations, I told her to take her own decision,” she said. “I informed her about the positive and negative outcomes of going public with the accusations.”

Zafar’s lawyer asked Saba whether Meesha was jealous of his client. Saba replied that it was not possible.

She said that after getting harassed three times, Meesha had made up her mind that she would not go to a place again where Zafar was.

Saba was asked by Ali’s lawyer as to why Meesha didn’t inform her immediately after getting harassed.

“I think it was because she was embarrassed,” she said. “Usually, women in Pakistan don’t talk about getting harassed.”

Last year, Meesha had kicked up a storm when she publically accused Ali Zafar of sexual harassment. Zafar had denied her accusations and filed a defamation case against the singer and actress.