Mahira Khan comments on misuse of #MeToo movement in Pakistan

Mahira Khan has come forth revealing her stance on the revolutionary #MeToo movement after several high-profile cases of sexual violence rocked the country recently.

Referring to the case of a college professor who took his life after being wrongly accused of harassment, the Raees starlet said:

“It angers me that an innocent man would kill himself because of wrongly being accused and it boils my blood that another can raom around free after raping someone. Whether you misuse the #metoo movement or delay accountability on it, the result is the same -death.”

Mahira, however, did seem to take a balanced take in her post wherein she condemned those wrongly accusing of people of sexual harassment as well as the system delaying accountability for actual sexual predators and offenders.