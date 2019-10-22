Mehwish Hayat ‘marries’ YouTuber Shahveer Jafry in Abrar-ul-Haq’s upcoming video

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani beauty queen Mehwish Hayat is charming the public with her new look as she romances YouTuber Shahveer Jafry in Abrar-ul-Haq’s upcoming music video.
Enthralling and vibrant still from the sets of the shoot of Haq’s song Chimkeeli show the two stars striking a pose together as they play bride and groom.
Shahveer turned to his Instagram to share with fans and followers glimpses from the shoot with the caption: “It was wonderful getting married to you @mehwishhayatofficial. See you again sometime.”
The Load Wedding diva dropped jaws in an ethereal red bridal dress while the internet sensation rocked a sherwani.
Pictures of the duo with the singer have unleashed a wave of elation amongst fans who anxiously count down days till the video’s release.
Pakistani beauty queen Mehwish Hayat is charming the public with her new look as she romances YouTuber Shahveer Jafry in Abrar-ul-Haq’s upcoming music video.
Enthralling and vibrant still from the sets of the shoot of Haq’s song Chimkeeli show the two stars striking a pose together as they play bride and groom.
Shahveer turned to his Instagram to share with fans and followers glimpses from the shoot with the caption: “It was wonderful getting married to you @mehwishhayatofficial. See you again sometime.”
The Load Wedding diva dropped jaws in an ethereal red bridal dress while the internet sensation rocked a sherwani.
Pictures of the duo with the singer have unleashed a wave of elation amongst fans who anxiously count down days till the video’s release.