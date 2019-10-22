Mehwish Hayat ‘marries’ YouTuber Shahveer Jafry in Abrar-ul-Haq’s upcoming video

Pakistani beauty queen Mehwish Hayat is charming the public with her new look as she romances YouTuber Shahveer Jafry in Abrar-ul-Haq’s upcoming music video.

Enthralling and vibrant still from the sets of the shoot of Haq’s song Chimkeeli show the two stars striking a pose together as they play bride and groom.

Shahveer turned to his Instagram to share with fans and followers glimpses from the shoot with the caption: “It was wonderful getting married to you @mehwishhayatofficial. See you again sometime.”

The Load Wedding diva dropped jaws in an ethereal red bridal dress while the internet sensation rocked a sherwani.



Pictures of the duo with the singer have unleashed a wave of elation amongst fans who anxiously count down days till the video’s release.