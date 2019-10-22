Meghan Markle, Prince Harry set to take a six-week vacation with son Archie

In order to take a break from the constant scrutiny that plagues the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince William, the couple is planning to take a six-week long vacation for some much needed bonding time. The couple will be traveling with their new-born son Archie, on this excursion.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have openly come out regarding the harsh criticism that they receive as a couple, as well as, as individuals.

From the moment the Duchess was courted into the royal family, her every move, wardrobe choice and word has been under constant scrutiny at the hands of the media. In order to take a break from this spotlight, the couple have decided to take a six-week long break for family time.

The couple who only recently came back from a 10-day royal tour of South Africa are now back in the UK and ever since then Prince Harry has been up to his ear in royal engagements.

The couple are reported to spend their vacation in both the UK and the US, and are set to enjoy their trip up till Christmas. This is the first time their son Archie Harrison will get to visit his mother’s homeland.



The couple is reported to take this vacation by the middle of November, a royal insider told the press, "The Duke and Duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November, after which they will be taking some much-needed family time."

They are set to celebrate thanksgiving in Los Angeles, where Meghan’s mother, Doria resides. However, Christmas is chalked out as an intimate gathering with the Queen and other family members at the Sandringham Palace in Norfolk.