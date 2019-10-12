Mushk Kaleem: A force to reckon with

Famed Pakistani model Mushk Kaleem has in a very short span risen to the pinnacle of success after becoming every designer’s muse.



From representing Pakistan at the prestigious Milan Fashion Week last month, to be valiant enough to speak against the industry's endless fixation with fair complexion, Mushk is upping her game with every project she takes on, proving that she is here to stay.









The 25-year-old model has overall, had a good year as she recently bagged a Lux Style Award, after which she had a powerful walk at Milan Fashion Week'19, that was further cemented by her position at the recent PFDC Bridal Week when she turned showstopper for almost all designers that she walked for.









Talking about her experience at the Milan Fashion Week, the model said, “They wanted to practice on my skin because they’re used to either very dark or fair makeup so they wanted to make sure it’s done properly,” she explained. The show started at 5 pm and we were called in at 3 pm and our hair and makeup was done in that time – I wish our industry could work as efficiently [in such hours] as well.”





About her outlook on life, Mushk shared, “I want people to know that I take modelling very seriously and as a proper job. I come from a house where four families were living in a three bedroom rented apartment so it’s been a big jump and one that I have earned. I supported myself through my college by working three jobs and have always been used to working hard for anything I wanted. Now, I support my two younger brothers with my income so, for me, this career allows me to be my family’s breadwinner.”

The renowned fashion enthusiast was also invited as a guest on Geo News morning show Geo Pakistan on Friday, on account of International Day of Girl Child, to share her views on the state of women's rights in the country.







