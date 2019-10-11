Jared Leto reportedly left feeling 'upset', 'alienated' after Joaquin Pheonix's 'Joker'

Warner Bros’ new movie Joker has smashed the box office with raving reviews about the actor who brings Gotham's Clown Prince to life, Joaquin Phoenix but there is at least one person who's not happy with the choice to cast Phoenix.

Actor Jared Leto — who played the DC villain 'Joker' in the 2016 film Suicide Squad — was reportedly left “alienated and upset”, media reports say.

Jared Leto was said to be distraught when director Todd Phillips announced to direct the movie, with the Hollywood Reporter reporting that the former Joker felt alienated when Warner Bro’s gave the movie the green light.

Jared Leto is yet to comment publicly on the film, wherein Joaquin Phoenix plays Arthur Fleck and brilliantly pulls off a very different version of the Gotham's infamously most-loved villain.



Leto’s performance in Suicide Squad was praised by fans and admirers but critics termed it as a misfire, with just a 27 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. He has also reportedly been left out of the sequel even though all of his other co-stars from the first chapter were set to return.