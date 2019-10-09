Miley Cyrus hospitalized, ‘boyfriend’ Cody Simpson arrives to serenade her

Miley Cyrus seems to be having a rocky road of late ever since she parted ways with Liam Hemsworth, as the singer is now hospitalized but has her new boyfriend Cody Simpson by her side.

As per the latest buzz, the Party in the USA singer was admitted to a hospital after suffering from tonsillitis, but the former Disney star had her latest love interest Cody Simpson standing by her and keeping her company.

Sharing a photo of herself on Instagram, the actor made her stormy fling with Simpson Instagram official as she captioned the photo: “BF coming to visit me @ the hospyyy.”

Simpson arrived at the hospital with roses for his special lady.

One of the photos shared also showed the pair on the hospital bed with the Australian hunk singing his ladylove a song as she recovers.



