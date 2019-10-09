Jennifer Aniston ‘bullied’ by Harvey Weinstein into wearing a dress by Marchesa

Hollywood’s infamous producer Harvey Weinstein after facing multiple allegations of sexual abuse at the hands of numerous women, has one more name in the list — Jennifer Aniston.

In an interview with Variety, the 50-year-old Friends actor narrated her unpleasant experience with the Hollywood mogul, saying she was forced to wear a dress by his then-wife Georgina Chapman’s fashion label, Marchesa.

"I remember, right when Georgina’s clothing line Marchesa was starting. That’s when he came to visit me in London while we were shooting. He’d be like, ‘Ok, so I’d like you to wear one of these to the premiere,'" she said.

"And I went through the book, and at the time, it wasn’t what it is today. It was not for me. "He was like, 'You have to wear the dress.' That was my only bullying. And I was like, 'No, I will not wear the dress.'," she added.

Asked about his response to her denial, Aniston stated: “Well, what was he going to do? Come over here and make me wear it?”