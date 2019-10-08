Gigi Hadid steps out in style after split with Tyler Cameron

Supermodel Gigi Hadid stepped out in New York City looking as bright as the sun despite a gloomy patch in her, as her tumultuous romance with Tyler Cameron reportedly came to an end.

The 24-year-old fashionista made heads turn at the Big Apple as she put the past behind her, donning a smile as bright as her chic orange cardigan.

The model rocked her casual look as she paired her crimson sweater with a pair of vintage denim jeans and some hip sunglasses and her hair tied up in a messy bun.

Last week, the buzz surrounding her spiraling affair with the reality TV star tumbled after he hinted at talk show that he might be ‘single,’ after which numerous publications also backed the hearsay about the two no longer being together.