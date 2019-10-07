Kylie Jenner on a ‘2 am date’ with ex Tyga after splitting with Travis Scott?

After parting ways with Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner is already grabbing headlines with her former beau Tyga as she was spotted in the same club as him on Monday.

Reports revealed that the fashionista was spotted alongside her sister Khloe Kardashian entering a club, looking their glam best, and running into both of their respective exes, Tyga and Lamar Odom.

Twenty-two-year-old Jenner made heads turn donning a hot pink dress on Saturday when she arrived at the same club where the rapper already was.

While the inside scoop remains untold, it was revealed that Tyga left the club an hour after she arrived.

On the other hand, Odom, who was married to Khloe from 2009-2016, also left the venue later that night but was accompanied by his girlfriend Sabrina Parr.

While speculations of a patch up went rife on social media soon after, Jenner denied the claims on Twitter saying: “The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2am date with Tyga’. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”



