Mehwish Hayat clears air on her stance over Kashmir issue

Renowned Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat took to Twitter to clear the air regarding a leaked video about Kashmir that caused an uproar on social media.

In the video, the 'Na Maloom Afraad' star refused to speak on the ongoing Kashmir issue despite repeated requests by the reporter, saying that “mana kar diya hai” (I've been refused to speak).

Fans of course did not hold back and lashed out at the actress for being inconsiderate however, the 'Load Wedding' star tweeted out explaining that her PR did not consider the charity event to be an appropriate place to discuss political matters.

Mehwish then assured fans that she has major plans for the simmering issue.

"The leaked video is being taken out of context. I’ve been the most vocal on #Kashmir issue globally & will continue to do so. I have big plans for next steps. This was a charity event & was requested by the PR not to be political & not distract from the orphans I was there to help," the tweet read.