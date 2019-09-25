Brad Pitt deems split with Angelina Jolie an 'eye-opener'

Hollywood star Brad Pitt recently came forth opening about his much-talked about split with former wife Angelina Jolie, calling it an eye-opener.



The ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ actor got candid during an interview with journalist Lulu Garcia-Navarro who asked him if he explored and channeled his personal struggles on the big screen. "I would be exploring it whether there was a script that allowed that or not,” Brad responded.

The 55-year-old actor went on to confess, "A breakup of a family is certainly an eye-opener that as one — and I’m speaking in general again — but as one needs to understand, I had to understand my own culpability in that, and what can I do better. Because I don’t want to go on like this.”

Brad also opened about his thoughts on ageing.

“It seems universal that we all carry great pains and great feelings of loneliness and regrets. I had a friend who worked in a hospice. And he said the only thing that people talk about is their loves and then their regrets in love, dealing with love. I thought, man, that’s really interesting. If that’s our focus on the way out, better start working on that now," he said.

Brad Pitt and Angelina parted ways in 2016. The couple then got embroiled in a legal custody battle of their six children.