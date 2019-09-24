Iqra Aziz rejects endorsing fairness cream, makes Yasir Hussain proud

Yasir Hussain on Tuesday commended ladylove Iqra Aziz for saying no to an advertisement offer of a fairness cream brand despite being promised a hefty amount of money.



The ‘Naach Na Jaaney’ actor turned to Instagram to laud his fiancée in a detailed post alongside a loved-up picture with Iqra.

“I love you even more for what you did yesterday . Yeh baat aap sab ko batana is liye zaroori hai kyon k yeh aik behtareen kaam hai, (It is important for me to tell you guys [about what Iqra did] because it is a bold step),” Yasir wrote.

He added, “Kal iqra ne aik (whitening cream) ka advertisement karny se mana kar dia jo society mai complex phelany k Bohot sary paisy bhi offer kar rahy thy . Juratmandana aur sahi Qadam uthaya aap ne (Yesterday Iqra turned a whiteness cream endorsement offer down. They were even offering her a hefty amount as well for spreading complex amongst the masses),” the 35-year-old actor added.

He went on to say, “Juratmandana aur sahi qadam uthaya aap ne (A right and brave step taken by Iqra!,” Yasir said. “Allah ne jesa banaya hai us main khush rahen (Be happy with the way God has created you.”



Earlier, film and TV actor Sajal Aly had sparked a controversy when she endorsed a whitening cream brand.