close
Mon Sep 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 23, 2019

Sophie Turner breaks down in tears as she hugs Kit Harington at the Emmys

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 23, 2019

Sophie Turner and Kit Harington’s mini-reunion saw the former shedding tears hysterically.

Although the prestigious Emmy Awards 2019 are over, the never-ending buzz around the awards' night refuses to die down. 

One of the highlights of the glitzy award ceremony was Sophie Turner and Kit Harington’s mini-reunion that saw the former getting reduced to tears hysterically.

The emotional moment which showcases the two actors hugging it out while Turner breaks down in tears was caught in a video that has now been shared by netizens massively.

Turner, who played Lady Sansa Stark in famed HBO series ‘Game of Thrones’, is Harington’s (Jon Snow) on-screen cousin.

Both Turner and Harington had been nominated for awards at the ceremony.

Harington was nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category, while Turner was nominated in Supporting Actress - Drama Series.

Latest News

More From Entertainment