Sophie Turner breaks down in tears as she hugs Kit Harington at the Emmys

Although the prestigious Emmy Awards 2019 are over, the never-ending buzz around the awards' night refuses to die down.



One of the highlights of the glitzy award ceremony was Sophie Turner and Kit Harington’s mini-reunion that saw the former getting reduced to tears hysterically.

The emotional moment which showcases the two actors hugging it out while Turner breaks down in tears was caught in a video that has now been shared by netizens massively.



Turner, who played Lady Sansa Stark in famed HBO series ‘Game of Thrones’, is Harington’s (Jon Snow) on-screen cousin.

Both Turner and Harington had been nominated for awards at the ceremony.

Harington was nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category, while Turner was nominated in Supporting Actress - Drama Series.