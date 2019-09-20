Kylie Jenner dispels split rumours with Travis Scott in one family photo

Social media sensation Kylie Jenner has dismissed rumours of a plausible split with boyfriend Travis Scott in one lovable family photo.



The rumours emerged from a seemingly suspicious photo inside Kylie’s closet where Travis’s portrait was reportedly seen in the background.

However, in a selfie shared afterwards in the same spot, the framed picture was no longer there in the background.

This sent many tongues wagging with people suggesting that the portrait has been removed in the wake of a rift between the couple.



Kylie however on Friday dispelled all such rumours uploading a loved-up family picture featuring Stormi Webster and Travis Scott.

The makeup mogul shared a glimpse of her family from a trip to the zoo, subsequently quashing all speculation.

“Happy Wednesday," Kylie wrote in her post.