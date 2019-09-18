Margot Robbie stuns as Harley Quinn in 'Birds of Prey' trailer

Warner Bros rolled out the much-awaited trailer of Margot Robbie starrer 'Birds of Prey' recently which features the eccentric Harley Quinn in her crowd-favourite avatar.



The film chronicles the association of Harley Quinn, Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya, who are trying their best to save Cassandra Cain from the crime boss Black Mask portrayed by Ewan McGregor.

Margot Robbie in an interview earlier had said she was trying to sell the idea of an R rated girl gang film starring the mischievous Harley Quinn.

She further said she wanted to essay Harley Quinn's character in a movie projecting a girl gang as it was something that was not done before. This is why the movie 'Birds of Prey' will showcase Robbie performing some jaw-dropping stunts and action scenes.

The actress further added she strongly felt that a film with a girl gang in the action genre was not explored as much as it should have been.

The 'Suicide Squad' actress said that her fans will love to see a fearless girl gang fighting crimes in a film.

According to international publications, 'Birds of Prey' is one of the most sought after Bollywood films in Hollywood.

The film is slated to release on February 7, 2020.