Jennifer Lopez’s 11-year-old son will walk her down the aisle when she marries Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez often dish out couple goals on social media with their effusive posts and family holidays. The couple, who got engaged in March this year, will soon be exchanging vows.

The ‘Hustler’ starlet revealed that while she is yet to set a date or pick a venue for her wedding to Alex Rodriguez, there is one thing that is for certain --- her son Max,11, will walk her down the aisle.

The 50-year-old singer turned actor revealed she will put a sweet spin on the tradition for her third wedding, with her 11-year-old son doing the honors of giving her away, instead of her father David.

“Of course,” Jenifer told Entertainment Tonight when asked if Max would walk her down the aisle.

The ‘Ain’t it Funny’ vocalist shares Max and his twin sister, Emme, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and, likely, she will also play a starring role in Jennifer’s bridal party.

Although, 44-year-old athlete Rodriguez previously announced they are planning a destination wedding that will be a “long flight” away. However, the actress said they haven’t settled on a location for their nuptials.

“He’s just saying things,’ she said. “We’re talking about it, but we don’t have any firm plans… and we’re talking about a lot of places [to get married in], but I don’t know yet.”

Speaking about her wedding date, Jennifer revealed that they have not picked a time to tie the knot. “We can’t narrow it down yet.”

The wedding will see their families and respective kids come together. Alex confirmed that it won’t be happening in Dubai. Well, it is bound to be an extravagant affair given Lopez’s is doing all the planning.