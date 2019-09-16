Laura Dern addresses buzz of relationship with Bradley Cooper

Hollywood megastar Bradley Cooper had sparked a number of linkup rumours after his split with wife Irina Shayk and the latest lady to be sharing headlines with him is Laura Dern.

If reports are to be believed, the 44-year-old ‘A Star is Born’ actor after being in the news with costar Lady Gaga, may be brewing some romance buzz with ‘Big Little Lies’ star Laura Dern after the two were spotted together having lunch.

The hearsay had erupted after photos of the two came afloat showing the two stars enjoying lunch together in New York.

However, it looks like fans rooting for the two to get together may have to hold their horses as Dern came forth addressing the gossip and shrugging the entire episode as merely platonic.

"We’re amazing friends. We’re so lucky. And we’re family," Dern revealed to Us Weekly.

"Everybody’s always gonna comment about whatever seems intriguing, and he’s the greatest human, and one of my best friends in the world. So I don’t blame anyone for having deep curiosity about his life cause he’s spectacular," she elaborated.